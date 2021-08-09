Hyundai's Tucson Earns Highest Safety Rating TSP+ by IIHS

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's best-selling SUV, the Tucson has been awarded a 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) designation for 2022 model year from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The Tucson was recognized for its structural crashworthiness, LED headlights and standard SmartSense crash prevention features. It joins two Hyundai siblings, the 2021 Palisade and NEXO which also earned TSP+. The Hyundai and Genesis 2021 and 2022 product lineups include 14 IIHS TSP or TSP+ safety ratings. In its quest for 'safety first' priorities, Hyundai remains a top-contender in automotive safety technology.

"Hyundai's commitment to 'safety first' is our highest priority," said Brian Latouf, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "We are extremely proud of the 2022 Tucson's recent TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating and continuing Hyundai's industry leadership in IIHS awards. Our commitment to safety is paramount."

To qualify for IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+, the higher of the Institute's two awards, vehicles must earn good ratings in all six IIHS crash-worthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side roof strength and head restraint tests. Additionally, vehicles must be available with a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations and good or acceptable headlights must be standard across all trim levels, regardless of trim level.

"The Tucson is available with two different front crash prevention systems, one standard and one optional," said Joe Young, public affairs, IIHS. "Both systems earned superior ratings in the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations."

Hyundai 2022 Tucson SmartSense Features

2021 Hyundai and Genesis 14 combined TOP SAFETY and TOP SAFETY PICK+ List

TOP SAFETY PICK

Veloster (with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights), Elantra (with specific headlights), Sonata (with specific headlights), Venue (with specific headlights), Kona (with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights), Santa Fe (with specific headlights) and Tucson (with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights)

TOP SAFETY PICK+

Tucson (MY22), Palisade, NEXO, G70, G80, G90, GV80

During hot summer months, please join Hyundai, The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, (NHTSA) and the Department of Transportation (DOT), in the prevention of Pediatric Heatstroke and a public awareness program Look Before You Lock.

If someone else is driving your child, or your daily routine has been altered, always check to make sure your child has arrived safely to their destination. Tips on NHTSA's Child Heatstroke prevention program can be found here.

Safety reminder – Please buckle-up! Seat belts save lives every day. Always wear seat belts and use appropriate restraints for all child passengers.

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com .

