I Almost Gave Up on the Metaverse. Here's Why I Still Have Faith in Its Future

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A little over a year ago, you couldn't talk about metaverse real estate without my seeming to appear out of nowhere to give a statement or share some updated research on the topic. It was a big part of my life, and I was keeping the records of its progress from concept to reality. Then the crypto winter hit, and prices for land in popular destinations like Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) and The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) violently plummeted, as did sales activity.There was very little to track in the world of virtual land, but I kept tracking it anyway. An emergent technology is always going to be a bumpy ride, isn't it? But after a while it got to feeling like less of a ride and more of a trend. And I almost gave up my cheery optimism on the future of the metaverse entirely.I'm sure glad I didn't. I found a few bright points of light to keep me going, and they grew and grew, as it turns out.Continue reading