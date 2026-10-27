I Asked Anthropic's Own AI Model Whether I Should Buy the IPO. Claude's Answer Shocked Me.

One of the most anticipated initial public offerings (IPOs) in recent memory is finally taking shape. On Oct. 26, Anthropic, the artificial intelligence (AI) company developing the popular Claude chatbot, publicly filed its S-1 registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company intends to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ANT.

Given the excitement surrounding Anthropic's IPO, I decided to conduct an experiment. I put Anthropic's S-1 into Claude and asked whether I should buy Anthropic stock when it goes public.

To my surprise, Claude's answer was far from an enthusiastic endorsement of its creator. Instead, it delivered a nuanced, cautious assessment of Anthropic's valuation, financial obligations, and shareholder protections. Here's what I learned.

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