14.04.2023 11:08:00
I Bonds: Should You Buy Now or Wait Until May?
Savings bonds used to be something that were mostly known for being gifts that grandparents gave their grandkids at birth. Yet when inflationary pressures reared up in recent years to their worst levels since the 1980s, Series I savings bonds -- also known more simply as I bonds -- suddenly got their moment in the spotlight.The reason is simple: It's not every day that you can get a government-guaranteed return approaching 10%, and the 9.62% offered to those who purchased I bonds between May and October 2022 was a great way to fight back against inflation. Rates on I bonds have fallen since then, but those who buy them today or during the rest of the month of April will get 6.89% for the first six months they own the bond. With inflation continuing to ease, it might seem like a no-brainer to buy I bonds now to get that initial 6.89% rate. However, there's a longer-term consideration to keep in mind that might lead you to prefer waiting on your savings bond purchase.I bond interest rates change every six months, and not all I bonds pay the same rate. When you initially purchase an I bond, the Treasury assigns a fixed-rate component that's based on recent conditions in the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) bond market. That fixed rate remains constant throughout the lifetime of the I bond.Continue reading
