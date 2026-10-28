Fixed Income Trust For Goldman Sachs Subordinated Notes 6 3-4 % Trust Ctf 2011-1.10.37 on 6.75% Sub Aktie
ISIN: US33834B2079
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28.10.2026 13:22:01
I Bonds Are About to Pay Their Highest Fixed Rate in 20 Years. Here’s Why All Income Investors Should Pay Attention on Nov. 1
On Nov. 1, the Treasury will announce new interest rates for Series I savings bonds, better known as I bonds. This might not sound like a big deal to most investors, but there's a good reason anyone who invests for income should pay attention. Specifically, the new I Bond interest rate is likely to be the most attractive we've seen in almost 20 years.
If you aren't familiar with how I Bonds work, their interest rates have two parts. There's an inflation adjustment that resets every six months. For bonds bought from May through October 2026, the inflation adjustment was 3.34%, but based on recent inflation data, it should be 4.08% when the new rates are announced. This rate will apply to bonds bought from November through April, and will be fixed for six months from the date of purchase.
Image source: Getty Images.
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