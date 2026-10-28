I Bonds Are About to Pay Their Highest Fixed Rate in 20 Years. Here’s Why All Income Investors Should Pay Attention on Nov. 1

On Nov. 1, the Treasury will announce new interest rates for Series I savings bonds, better known as I bonds. This might not sound like a big deal to most investors, but there's a good reason anyone who invests for income should pay attention. Specifically, the new I Bond interest rate is likely to be the most attractive we've seen in almost 20 years.

If you aren't familiar with how I Bonds work, their interest rates have two parts. There's an inflation adjustment that resets every six months. For bonds bought from May through October 2026, the inflation adjustment was 3.34%, but based on recent inflation data, it should be 4.08% when the new rates are announced. This rate will apply to bonds bought from November through April, and will be fixed for six months from the date of purchase.

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