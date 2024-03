I bought a vehicle from a used car yard. More and more problems emerge with it. What can I do?

Australia has a widespread problem with lemon cars, writes consumer law and policy professional Kat George. But resolving your issues will be an uphill battleI bought a vehicle from a used car yard but after a few days I noticed it was in a bad state with issues such as oil leaks and bad suspension. The seller was contacted but wouldn’t answer the phone. Engine troubles then presented themselves. Fair Trading became involved and I was without a vehicle for four months. After retrieving the vehicle, more problems emerged. Fair Trading have not assisted in rectifying the situation for 14 months. Apart from approaching the media are there any other options?– Fred, NSW Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel