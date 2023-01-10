I bought my own home last year. But I now have big regrets | Arwa Mahdawi

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

There is immense pressure to buy a place – and to do so is obviously a massive privilege. So why does home ownership seem so overrated?Here are a few things that I have Googled in the nine months or so since I bought a Victorian terrace home in Philadelphia:Does a crack in the lintel mean my house is going to collapse?Ways to tell if your house is about to fall downHow to tell if your pipes are frozen and are going to burstCan you die of asbestos poisoning by accidentally breathing in lots of dust while sticking your head into a hole in the wall to check if your pipes are frozen?Is buying a house a terrible idea even though everyone tells you it’s the pinnacle of adulthood and what everyone should aspire to? Continue reading...