I Bought Real Estate in the Metaverse. Now What?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Metaverse real estate is hot right now , and there's tons of information out there urging people to buy it, but what do you do once you own it? Investing in the metaverse may very well be a smart move for all kinds of real estate investors, but unless you're prepared to take the next step -- putting that real estate to some kind of use -- you may be waiting a long time for your investment to pay off.Rather than buy and hold your virtual real estate and wait for a buyer, choosing to rent it can start bringing in income now. There are plenty of businesses out there already looking for a way to get a foot in the door in their favorite metaverse platform but may not be ready to fully invest in property.That's where you come in as an owner and soon-to-be metaverse landlord. Of course, you can still simply hold on to your land and wait for appreciation to catch up to you (or hope that the next Snoop Dogg moves in next door!), but leaving your land fallow holds it back from reaching its full potential as an investment.Continue reading