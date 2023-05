I can’t get a refund as my John Lewis card is now defunct

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

The issuer, HSBC, says there's nothing it can do … and so does John Lewis FinanceI've been going around in circles for a month with my insurer and John Lewis Finance. I was due a refund on the remainder of my home insurance policy after selling my house in March. My insurer paid the £72.80 it owed to my John Lewis Mastercard, with which I had originally paid the premium. The problem is, the card no longer exists, as John Lewis Finance changed its lender and I did not wish to switch to the new provider. John Lewis says that, because the account is closed, it cannot see the refund and that it has probably sent the money back to the insurer. But the insurer says it has not received it. Each says there is nothing it can do and keep playing "ping pong" with my money.RS, Wheaton Aston, StaffordshireHH of Ledbury, Herefordshire is whirling in the same circle. She is due an £80 ticket refund after a concert was cancelled and, like you, paid on her now defunct John Lewis Mastercard. "The ticket seller says it will only refund to the card used to purchase them," she writes. "HSBC, which issued the old card, says it won't process the refund and it has to be refunded in a different way."