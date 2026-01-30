RISE Aktie
WKN: 915677 / ISIN: JP3794400006
30.01.2026 06:30:00
I Correctly Called Broadcom's Rise Into the $1 Trillion Club in 2025. Here's What I Predict for 2026.
Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) has been one of the undeniable winners of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, gaining nearly 500% since early 2023. In late 2024, I predicted that Broadcom would soar over the coming year, joining the $1 trillion club in 2025. Much to my surprise, the surge came much sooner than expected, with Broadcom stock gaining 39% in the weeks that followed, surpassing the trillion-dollar benchmark in December 2024.Since then, the company has continued to outperform the broader market, gaining 63% over the past year, compared to 16% gains for the S&P 500. Broadcom currently sports a market cap of $1.56 trillion as of this writing, as demand for Broadcom's data center and AI solutions remains strong.After the stock's breakout performance over the past year, here's what I expect from Broadcom in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
