14.02.2024 11:00:34
I deliver food to your door, but not this Valentine’s Day. Here’s why we are on strike in the UK | Anonymous food courier
Food delivery drivers work long hours in gruelling conditions for very little pay from firms such as Deliveroo and Uber Eats. We are walking out because we are desperateToday, on Valentine’s Day, delivery riders working for platforms such as Deliveroo and Uber Eats will be on strike, demanding higher wages. It will probably be the largest platform worker strike ever seen in the UK. I’m one of the organisers.I live in south London. I spend most of the day on the road. I ride 80 miles a day on my moped over the course of nine to 10 hours, and usually make less than the minimum wage after costs. Because I’m self-employed, I have no guaranteed basic pay. Instead, I get variable fees for each delivery based on distance and other factors.The author is a food courier in south London and an organiser with Delivery Job UK. As told to Callum Cant Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
