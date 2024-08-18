18.08.2024 13:41:00

I Don't Know Which AI Stocks Will Be Winners -- So I'm Using These 2 ETFs Instead

If you've been following the stock market at all, you know that artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the most exciting trends right now. Many of the top AI stocks, such as Nvidia, AMD, and Alphabet, have pulled back considerably from their recent highs, so it could be a great time to get some AI exposure if you missed out on the first boom.I don't have much AI exposure in my portfolio. I have a few stocks in companies that should benefit from AI in one way or another, but I own none of the chipmakers, AI software companies, or other businesses that I would consider to be direct AI plays.The biggest reason is that AI stocks aren't really my specialty. I consider myself to be very good at analyzing and evaluating banks and real estate stocks, so they make up a lot of my portfolio. However, I want some AI exposure, and I plan to get it through exchange-traded funds, or ETFs. I plan to open small positions in two AI-focused ETFs over the next few weeks, one of which is a passive index fund and another that is actively managed.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
