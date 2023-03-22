I Don't Own a Lot of Bonds Now, but I Plan to Hold These in Retirement

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Some people worry about investing their long-term savings in stocks. That's because stocks have the potential to be quite volatile, whereas bond values don't tend to fluctuate as rapidly.But the reality is that going too heavy on bonds during your working years could hurt you in the long term. You'll need plenty of savings to get by in retirement, since Social Security will generally only replace a limited percentage of your earnings. Plus, there's the potential for those benefits to undergo cuts. And so it pays to invest in assets with solid growth potential.That's why I tend to favor stocks over bonds in my portfolio these days. My goal is to build up a large enough nest egg to cover my bills in retirement without financial stress.Continue reading