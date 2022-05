I Have 4 Words for the Next Generation of Real Estate Investors

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in real estate could make you quite wealthy, but it isn't always for the faint of heart. In fact, many people read house flipping horror stories and decide they'll never get into the business of renovating homes and selling them for a profit.Similarly, many people saw the struggles landlords endured when a federal eviction ban was put into place during the pandemic, and as such, are turned off from owning income properties.But if you write off real estate investing due to fear, you might lose out on the chance to diversify your portfolio and make a lot of money over time. So if you're thinking of getting started with real estate but have a limited appetite for risk, don't run away. Instead, take these four key words of advice to heart: Load up on REITs.Continue reading