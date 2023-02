I Have Full Confidence in Twilio's Management Despite Recent Struggles

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shareholders and employees of communications software company Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) have had a rough go; the stock is down 85% from its high. A low share price displeases investors and employees relying on stock-based compensation.So, what's happening? Twilio's decline has much to do with the bear market of 2022, but the company's also unprofitable despite being public for nearly seven years. A company must make money at some point, or Wall Street will question the business.I don't blame anyone for questioning Twilio's merits as a worthy investment; it's been a rough ride in recent quarters. Strong management can get a company through rough stretches, and here is why Twilio's leadership can do the same.Continue reading