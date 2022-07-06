|
06.07.2022 09:00:22
I help rich people tackle inequality. Here’s how the cost-of-living crisis could be fixed | Stephanie Brobbey
Wealth inequality is destabilising our economy and threatening the fabric of our society. But it doesn’t need to be this wayI spent nearly a decade advising the UK’s wealthiest families on how to preserve their wealth. As we witness extraordinary hikes in the cost of living, we need to talk about the elephant in the room: wealth inequality.The UK is the fifth largest economy in the world. Yet, Britain is the second most unsustainable of 36 major economies, according to recent research by L’Atelier BNP Paribas, an independent research subsidiary of the French bank. Depressed salaries coupled with high costs of housing and childcare have been a persistent problem in the country over the last few decades, and now, according to its report, extreme wealth inequality is threatening to provoke civil unrest.Stephanie Brobbey is a former private wealth lawyer who is now founder and chief executive of the Good Ancestor MovementDo you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a letter of up to 300 words to be considered for publication, email it to us at guardian.letters@theguardian.com Continue reading...
