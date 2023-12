I Hope to Be Able to Claim Social Security Early -- but Not for the Reason You Think

There's a reason so many people rush to claim Social Security early. They want to get that money once they're eligible to get their hands on it so they can stop working -- or start working toward different goals, like getting to travel and pursue hobbies they didn't have time for while managing careers.When we talk about claiming Social Security early, we're talking about filing for benefits prior to full retirement age (FRA). That age is 67 for anyone born in 1960 or later.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel