Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
09.02.2026 20:00:00
I Just Bought the Dip on Microsoft Stock. Here Are 4 Reasons Why You Should Follow
One investing mistake I made about five years ago was selling Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock. I made a solid profit on the initial investment, then sold the shares when they were trading at about $150. With the stock at over $400 now, that was clearly a huge error. While Microsoft stock may not be that cheap anymore, it is cheaper than it has been in recent months. Thanks to a huge sell-off following its fiscal year 2026 Q2 earnings announcement (Q2 ended Dec. 31), Microsoft stock is now down more than 20% from its all-time highs. I took this as my opportunity to buy back shares of a company that I regretted selling, as I think this is just a short-term reaction for a very healthy company positioned to thrive in the artificial intelligence (AI) era. I've got four reasons why I purchased Microsoft's stock, although there could be countless other reasons to buy it now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
|
20:04
|Optimismus in New York: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones am Montagnachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|Montagshandel in New York: So steht der Dow Jones am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones beginnt Handel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.26
|Schock für Microsoft-Aktie: Stifel-Analyst senkt Kursziel enorm (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones notiert am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|Microsoft-Aktie zwischen KI-Fantasie und Kursdruck: Hohe Investitionen verunsichern Anleger (finanzen.at)
|
03.02.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)