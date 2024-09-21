|
21.09.2024 13:30:00
I Just Bought the Dip on Super Micro Computer Stock
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) investors have been on a roller-coaster ride in 2024. The stock entered the year at $280, then it quickly peaked at nearly $1,200 in March. Since then, it's been a near-straight fall down, and the stock currently sits around $440.There are some good reasons why Supermicro fell from its $1,000-plus stock price earlier this year, but I also think its current price is an absolute steal, which is why I just bought the dip on the stock.Super Micro Computer builds components for computing servers as well as full server solutions themselves. Its claim to fame in this world is that it offers highly customizable servers that can be tailored for any workload size or type. Additionally, its liquid-cooled technology alongside other innovations make its servers the most efficient in the world. This is critical, as the energy input costs into these servers are incredibly high.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
