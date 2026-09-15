I Like SpaceX, But I'm Not Buying the Stock for One Simple Reason

I like Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), otherwise known as SpaceX. It's one of the most extraordinary companies I've ever come across.

Starlink, its satellite internet service, is becoming a global business. SpaceX's artificial intelligence operations are growing at an extraordinary pace. Falcon 9 has already transformed the economics of launching satellites. And Starship -- the next-generation rocket -- could eventually make it dramatically cheaper to get payloads into orbit.

The company has an ambitious founder, an enormous balance sheet, and a track record of turning seemingly impossible ideas into real businesses. So why am I not buying SpaceX stock despite all these reasons?

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