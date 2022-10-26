|
26.10.2022 14:20:00
I Like Tesla, but I Dare Not Buy the Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been a massive wealth generator for early investors thanks to its leadership in the growing electric vehicle industry.While a handful of visionary investors benefited enormously, most failed to catch the bus early to participate in the gain. As Tesla's stock price fell more than 50% from its peak, many (myself included) are excited.Yet, after researching the opportunity, I decided this was not the time to buy.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!