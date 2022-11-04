I live in an affluent area, but I have a secret I can’t tell my neighbours: I don’t know how I’ll survive this winter | Marin

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Rishi Sunak is super rich – how can he relate to anyone who can’t afford fruit for their kids, £9.35 for a presciption, or a tank of petrol to get to work?This article is part of the heat or eat diaries: a series from the frontline of Britain’s cost of living emergencyI have lived alone in a small rented house for more than six years. I am in my 60s. Winter is not as harsh here in the south-west but a sea fog roils along the coast that clings to your face and heads straight for your lungs.I live in an affluent village where Agas, wood burners and underfloor heating abound. No one knows the secret I am ashamed to share: that I have no idea how I’ll survive this winter.Marin lives in the south-west of England and is in her 60s. Her name has been changed Continue reading...