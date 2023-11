I long to destroy self-checkout machines - and at last, there’s a glimmer of hope | Coco Khan

Supermarket chain Booths is replacing self-service tills with humans. Perhaps my one-woman boycott is finally paying offCall me morbid, but I have long known what quote I want on my headstone: “Here lies Coco – unexpected item in bagging area”. Why not? After all, it is the soundtrack of my life, and if little else giving passersby a laugh would be a worthy legacy. And now, if the latest news from the supermarket Booths is a sign of things to come, it may also prove a useful reminder to future generations of the strange way we once lived.Last week, due to continuing customer demand, the north of England supermarket chain announced its plan to replace self-service tills with human cashiers. It turns out that its customers – like many of us – prefer the problem-solving capacity of a human mind to being bossed around by a machine.Coco Khan is a commissioning editor for Guardian B2B and a writer Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel