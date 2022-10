I lost nearly £3,000 on football ticket scams - it’s scarily common

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

With the majority of ticket scam victims this year being under 45*, Lloyds Bank wants to make people aware that anyone can be caught out by fraudstersSam, a tech-savvy millennial from Manchester, describes how he fell prey to ticketing cons not once, but twice … and how he now fights to stop the fraudsters“For football fans, Champions League matches are huge events but tickets are almost impossible to get hold of from official sources. Tickets that are resold go for silly money, sometimes thousands of pounds above market value. Even so, when I found tickets for the Chelsea-Barcelona game on a classified ads site in early 2018, I didn’t hesitate to snap them up. Yes, the £2,000 price tag was steep, but they included hospitality. What’s more, it was a rare opportunity to watch the likes of Messi, Piqué and Suárez in the flesh, plus enjoy a trip to London with friends. Continue reading...