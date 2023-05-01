01.05.2023 14:00:00

I-MAB Filed 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and SHANGHAI, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab ("I-Mab" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 1, 2023.

I-MAB Logo (PRNewsfoto/I-Mab Biopharma)

The annual report is available on the Company's investor relations website at ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will provide hard copies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon written request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, I-Mab, 55th Floor, New Bund Center, 555 West Haiyang Road, Pudong District, Shanghai, 200124, People's Republic of China.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is a dynamic, global biotech company exclusively focused on discovery, development and soon, commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics in the therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through innovation. I-Mab's innovative pipeline of more than 10 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by the Company's Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market development strategies through internal R&D and global partnerships and commercial partnerships. I-Mab as established its global footprint in Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou, Lishui and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter, and WeChat.

For more information, please contact:

I-Mab Contacts

Richard Yeh

Chief Operating Officer, interim Chief Financial Officer

IR@i-mabbiopharma.com

Gigi Feng

Chief Communications Officer

PR@i-mabbiopharma.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i-mab-filed-2022-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301811823.html

SOURCE I-Mab

