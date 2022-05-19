|
19.05.2022 14:00:00
I-Mab to Hold Investor Call to Report Latest Phase 2 Clinical Data of its Differentiated CD73 Antibody Uliledlimab
SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, MD., May 19 , 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq" IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that it will hold a call with investors at 8 a.m. EST on May 27th to present preliminary data from an ongoing phase 2 clinical trial of its differentiated CD73 antibody uliledlimab (also known as TJD5, or TJ004309) and the global clinical development plan.
I-Mab Conference Call Information
Investors and analysts are invited to join the conference call at 8 a.m. EST on May 27th via Zoom:
Meeting URL: https://i-mabbiopharma.zoom.us/j/84961586624?pwd=TVQ0SUtyMUl6d2dZbHgybGVScGwvUT09
Meeting ID: 849 6158 6624
Password: 160619
About Uliledlimab (TJD5)
Uliledlimab (TJD5) is a differentiated, humanized antibody against CD73, an ecto-enzyme expressed on stromal cells and tumors that converts extracellular adenosine monophosphate (AMP) to adenosine. Adenosine in turn binds to adenosine receptors on relevant immune cells and inhibits anti-tumor immune responses in tumor microenvironment. Uliledlimab is expected to offer clinical benefit by suppressing tumor growth in concert with checkpoint therapies such as PD-(L)1 antibodies. Uliledlimab is effective in anti-tumor activities through a unique intra-dimer binding, leading to differentiated and favorable functional properties as evident in preclinical studies.
About I-Mab
I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is an innovation-driven global biopharma company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics for immuno-oncology diseases. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 20 clinical and preclinical-stage drug candidates is driven by its internal discovery and global partnerships for in-licensing, based on the Company's Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market development strategies. The Company is progressing from a clinical-stage biotech company into an innovative global specialty biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility, and commercial capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Lishui and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter, and WeChat.
I-Mab Contacts
Richard Yeh
Chief Operating Officer
Gigi Feng
Investor Inquiries:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
E-mail: emilie@thepiacentegroup.com
Office line: +86 21 6039 8363
