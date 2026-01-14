Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
14.01.2026 14:08:00
I Made 3 Accurate Predictions About SoFi in 2025. Here Are 3 More Bold Predictions for 2026.
In January 2025, I wrote an article that shared three bold predictions for fintech disruptor SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) for the year. To be sure, we don't yet have SoFi's fourth-quarter results just yet, but based on what we know already, it's fair to go ahead and call my predictions accurate.The short version of my predictions:Of course, we don't have SoFi's full-year new income yet, but in the third quarter, it increased by 128% year over year, and the company's full-year guidance is calling for a similar rise for the full year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!