NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
22.01.2026 21:07:00
I Nailed My Nvidia Market Cap Prediction in 2025. Here's Where I Predict It's Going in 2026 (Hint: You're Going to Want to Buy Now)
In December 2024, I made the prediction that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- then carrying a $3.4 trillion market cap -- would reach a $5 trillion market cap in 2025. This came true in October, although the stock has pulled back since then, and the company's value today sits at about $4.5 trillion. Now, I think that it can reach $6 trillion easily in 2026.To do that, the stock would have to rise by at least 33%, making it an obvious pick to scoop up now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
