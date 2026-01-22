NVIDIA Aktie

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

22.01.2026 21:07:00

I Nailed My Nvidia Market Cap Prediction in 2025. Here's Where I Predict It's Going in 2026 (Hint: You're Going to Want to Buy Now)

In December 2024, I made the prediction that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- then carrying a $3.4 trillion market cap -- would reach a $5 trillion market cap in 2025. This came true in October, although the stock has pulled back since then, and the company's value today sits at about $4.5 trillion. Now, I think that it can reach $6 trillion easily in 2026.To do that, the stock would have to rise by at least 33%, making it an obvious pick to scoop up now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
