Realty Income Aktie
WKN: 899744 / ISIN: US7561091049
|
02.02.2026 11:35:00
I Nailed This Bold Prediction for Realty Income. Here are 2 More Things I Still See Ahead in 2026.
I made three bold predictions for Realty Income (NYSE: O) earlier this month. One of those was that the real estate investment trust (REIT) would continue its international expansion in the new year. It didn't take long for this prediction to come true, as it announced its first investment in Mexico a week later. Here's a recap of that prediction and two more things I still see ahead for the REIT this year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Realty Income Corp.
Analysen zu Realty Income Corp.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Realty Income Corp.
|51,64
|0,06%