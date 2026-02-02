Realty Income Aktie

Realty Income für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 899744 / ISIN: US7561091049

Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
02.02.2026 11:35:00

I Nailed This Bold Prediction for Realty Income. Here are 2 More Things I Still See Ahead in 2026.

I made three bold predictions for Realty Income (NYSE: O) earlier this month. One of those was that the real estate investment trust (REIT) would continue its international expansion in the new year. It didn't take long for this prediction to come true, as it announced its first investment in Mexico a week later. Here's a recap of that prediction and two more things I still see ahead for the REIT this year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Realty Income Corp.

Analysen zu Realty Income Corp.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Realty Income Corp. 51,64 0,06% Realty Income Corp.

