I need my Renault van repaired: our charity can’t function without it

We take rescue dogs to schools, care homes and prisons for therapy – but we can't do it without a vehicleI am the director of a charity, Paws for Progress, which takes rescue dogs into prisons, schools and care settings for therapy and training. We rely on a specially adapted 2018 Renault van, bought last year, to transport the animals. In March, it was discovered that the van needed a throttle body replacement. We had to spend £1,404 on parts and a repair was booked for mid-April.The appointment was cancelled because the parts had not arrived. Since then, I have phoned daily and am told that Renault can't give me a date. I can't use an alternative vehicle because of the requirements of the dogs, so our work has been grounded. For some of the people we work with, the dogs are the high point of the week. I'm desperate.