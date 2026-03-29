Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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29.03.2026 22:00:00
I Own Nvidia, Microsoft, and Meta. Here's What I'm Doing With All 3 Right Now.
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a tsunami propelling many tech stocks skyward in recent years, including Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and, of course, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The picture has changed in 2026.AI is no longer seen as the tide that raises all boats. There will be losers in the artificial intelligence era, causing many stocks to fall across industries such as cybersecurity and software-as-a-service. On top of that, Wall Street is questioning the justification for massive capital expenditures by tech companies.Consequently, shares of Nvidia are down about 7% in 2026 through the week ending March 20, while Meta fell 10%, and Microsoft dropped a staggering 21% in that time. Given the shifting AI current, what strategy should investors consider? As a shareholder in Microsoft, Meta, and Nvidia, here's my plan for navigating these holdings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
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25.03.26
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