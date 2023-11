I Paid More Than I'd Like for Hershey Stock, but I'd Do It Again in a Heartbeat

Hershey (NYSE: HSY) is one of those stocks that I've always kept on my wish list but have never had the opportunity to buy. Simply put, it was always too expensive for my taste. But a 33% price drop since May brought the stock's yield up to 2.5% or so, which is toward the higher side of its historical range. I jumped at the opportunity even though the stock has been cheaper before. Here's why.There are two competing thoughts that drive much of my investing. One is from Benjamin Graham, author of The Intelligent Investor. To paraphrase him, even a great company can be a bad investment if you pay too much for it. In other words, value matters. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel