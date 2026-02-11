NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
11.02.2026 16:05:00
I Pegged This Dividend King as My Top Value Stock to Buy for 2026, and It's Already Up 11% This Year. Here's Why This Passive Income Powerhouse Is Still a Buy Now.
Last year, I picked household and personal products giant Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) as my top value stock to buy for 2026. P&G owns dozens of iconic brands across key everyday-use categories such as fabric care, home care, baby care, feminine and family care, healthcare, grooming, and beauty.Investors have turned to P&G as a dividend-paying compounder and have been able to count on the company raising its dividend for 69 consecutive years -- significantly longer than the 50-year streak required to be a Dividend King.With the investment thesis centered around generating reliable passive income, investors may be surprised to learn that P&G has rocketed 11.1% higher in 2026 compared to just a 1.3% gain in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
