3M Aktie
ISIN: ARDEUT110293
|
24.01.2026 11:30:00
I Picked 3M as a Top Value Stock for 2025, But Is It Still a Great Value Today?
3M's (NYSE: MMM) recent results bring the company into focus, and it's time to assess where the company and the stock are heading after an impressive 2025.I selected 3M as a top-value stock for 2025, and then reiterated a bullish view on a dip in April. The argument was that CEO Bill Brown's restructuring would deliver near-term operational improvements and gradually position the company for long-term growth by reinvigorating its culture of innovation. In other words, a classic self-help story, hopefully aided by a pickup in its end markets.3M delivered. The economy did not. Still, Brown's operational improvements (some of which are listed in the table below) helped drive a 24% increase in the stock price in 2025, compared with a 16.4% gain in the S&P 500 index. It's a good performance, considering its organic sales growth of 2.1% in 2025, which came in at the low end of management's initial guidance of 2% to 3%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu 3M Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.