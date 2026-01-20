Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
20.01.2026 14:10:00
I Predicted AI Stocks Would Power Stock Market Gains in 2025, and They Did. Here's What May Happen Next in 2026. (And It May Surprise You.)
At the start of a new year, investors always wonder about what direction the market will take in the coming months -- and what will drive gains or losses. At the start of 2025, the future of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks looked bright as we still were in the early days of the AI boom. Companies were building up infrastructure and training AI models. And some were just starting to talk about the potential of AI agents, or software that actually addresses complex problems.Against this backdrop, I predicted that AI stocks would power stock market gains in 2025 -- and they did, with names including Nvidia and Palantir Technologies extending their multi-year increases. Now, here's what may happen next this year -- and it may surprise you.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corp
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corp
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 762,00
|-1,36%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZollsorgen: Dow startet schwächer -- ATX und DAX geben kräftig nach -- Asiens Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich eine Spur tiefer. Der Dow muss im Dienstagshandel einen Verlust hinnehmen. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Dienstag schwächer.