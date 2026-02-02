Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
02.02.2026 23:15:00
I Predicted Microsoft Would Hit an All-Time High in 2025, but the Stock Is Down 22% From That Record. Can Microsoft Recover in 2026?
Last year, I predicted that Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) would hit an all-time high even after a brutal tariff-induced sell-off in April 2025. Microsoft reached an all-time high of $555.45 per share in late October. But Microsoft is now hovering around an eight-month low, with the stock falling 10.5% after reporting its second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on Jan. 28. Here's why Microsoft has been under pressure even as the S&P 500 continues to make new all-time highs, and whether the stock can recover in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!