NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
18.01.2026 15:55:00
I Predicted Nvidia Was a Better Dow Stock Than Amazon in 2025, and I Was Right. But Which Is the Better "Magnificent Seven" Stock for 2026?
In 2024, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, replacing Intel and Walgreens Boots Alliance.In December 2024, I predicted that Nvidia would be a better Dow stock to buy than Amazon because of its reasonable valuation and superior business model. The recommendation was intended for long-term investors, not those seeking to make a quick profit on a one-year time horizon.Still, the call has been right so far, with Nvidia gaining 38.9% in 2025 compared to just 5.2% for Amazon. In fact, Amazon was the worst "Magnificent Seven" stock in 2025 -- underperforming Nvidia, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and Tesla.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
