Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
|
12.02.2026 19:45:00
I Predicted Oracle Would Be the Hottest "Ten Titans" Stock to Buy in 2026, But the Growth Stock Is Already Down 27% This Year. Is Oracle Still a Buy?
Just five months ago, Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) had a historic surge that pushed its market capitalization close to $1 trillion and briefly made Larry Ellison, the co-founder, chair, and CTO of Oracle, the wealthiest person in the world.In response to big gains and long-term growth potential from Broadcom, Netflix, and Oracle, I coined the term "Ten Titans" last August as a way to broaden the "Magnificent Seven" beyond Nvidia, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Tesla.But my prediction that Oracle would remain a red-hot stock in 2026 has missed the mark, as Oracle stock trades down 52% from its all-time high and 19.5% year to date at the time of this writing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
