Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
|
01.02.2026 01:05:00
I Predicted That Broadcom Would Continue to Soar in the Second Half of 2025. Here's Why the "Ten Titans" Growth Stock Has Room to Run in 2026.
After a red-hot first half of 2025, I predicted that Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) would continue to run higher in the second half of last year due to its leading position in global connectivity and artificial intelligence (AI). Sure enough, Broadcom soared 25.6% in the second half of 2025 and finished the year up 75.5% -- outperforming all the "Magnificent Seven" stocks.Broadcom has compounded in value by so much in recent years that it justified expanding the Magnificent Seven to a group that I coined in August of last year -- the "Ten Titans," made up of:The Ten Titans are so massive that they make up a combined 38.1% of the S&P 500. Despite Broadcom's rapid run-up, the stock has pulled back in recent months and is down 22.5% from its 52-week high, at the time of this writing. Here's why the sell-off is an incredible buying opportunity for growth stock investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Nachrichten zu Real Estate Corp Ltd
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.