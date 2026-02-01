:be Aktie
I Predicted That Coca-Cola Would Be a Better Buffett Stock Than Domino's to Buy in 2025. Here's What Happened.
Last year, I took two Buffett stocks and put them head to head: Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ: DPZ). Coca-Cola is Buffett's longest-held stock, and Domino's is a fairly new addition. And while their business models are different and they operate in different industries, they're both leading consumer goods stocks that offer value to investors.I suggested that Coca-Cola was likely to be the winning stock in 2025, and I was right. Can it continue? Let's revisit the debate and see who might win in 2026.Image source: Domino's.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
