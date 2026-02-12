ExxonMobil Aktie
WKN: 852549 / ISIN: US30231G1022
12.02.2026 02:05:00
I Predicted That ExxonMobil Would Join the $1 Trillion Club by 2030, But the Stock Is Already Up 24% in 2026. Is the High-Yield Dividend Stock Still a Buy Now?
The $1 trillion club continues to get bigger, with Walmart becoming the 10th U.S. company to surpass $1 trillion in market capitalization. It joins Nvidia, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Broadcom, Tesla, and Berkshire Hathaway. Eli Lilly has been in and out of the club, and JPMorgan Chase needs less than a 15% gain to reach $1 trillion. I pegged ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Visa, Oracle, and Netflix as dark horse candidates to reach $1 trillion by 2030. But ExxonMobil is off to the races so far this year -- up 23.9% year to date at the time of this writing, pushing its market cap to $622.9 billion.Here's why ExxonMobil is soaring, and whether the high-yield dividend stock is still a buy now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
