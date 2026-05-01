Robinhood Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027
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01.05.2026 13:45:00
I Predicted the 50% Collapse in Robinhood Stock. Here's What Could Happen Next.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) operates an investing platform where its clients buy and sell stocks, options, cryptocurrencies, and more. Business was booming last year as the stock market and cryptocurrency market soared in lockstep, which sent Robinhood shares barreling to a record high of about $154 in October.I wrote a series of articles predicting Robinhood stock would crash by 50% (or more), and it's now sitting 53% below its peak. Simply put, a significant amount of the company's growth was coming from the risky options and crypto segments of its business last year, which history suggested was unsustainable.Unfortunately, based on Robinhood's recently reported operating results for the first quarter of 2026, I don't think the decline in its stock is over. Here's what could happen next.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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