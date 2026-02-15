Robinhood Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027
|
15.02.2026 11:30:00
I Predicted the 50% Plunge in Robinhood Stock. Here's What Could Happen Next.
I wrote articles in August 2025 and last month predicting a collapse in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) stock of 50% or more. The stock peaked last October. But it was recently down by as much as 53%, with the downside accelerating in the early stages of this year.I certainly don't have a crystal ball, but I did examine Robinhood's history very closely, and determined that its remarkable increase in value during 2025 was fueled by many of the unsustainable tailwinds that drove its 2021 rally: Highly speculative investing activity by its retail clients, particularly in the cryptocurrency markets.Robinhood's investing platform is very popular with young, often first-time investors who trade very actively when the financial markets are strong, but who also have a tendency to retreat when gloom sets in. With that in mind, here's where I think Robinhood stock will go from here.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Robinhood
|
13.02.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 verbucht nachmittags Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.26
|Stabiler Handel: S&P 500 letztendlich wenig verändert (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.26