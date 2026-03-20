Robinhood Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027
|
20.03.2026 09:45:00
I Predicted the 50% Plunge in Robinhood Stock. Here's What I Think Will Happen Next
Last year and earlier this year I wrote articles predicting a crash of 50% (or more) in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) stock. After peaking last October, the stock is now down by around 51%.Robinhood operates a popular investing platform where its clients can buy and sell stocks, options, cryptocurrencies, and more. The basis for my prediction was simple: Robinhood experienced a significant increase in value during 2025 mainly because of a surge in its cryptocurrency revenue, meaning its clients were engaging in speculative, high-risk trading, which history suggested simply wasn't sustainable.Now that Robinhood has lost more than half of its peak value, what will happen next? Here's what I think.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Robinhood
|
05.03.26
|S&P 500-Papier Robinhood-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Robinhood von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
04.03.26
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 beendet die Mittwochssitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
04.03.26
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500-Börsianer greifen am Mittwochnachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
04.03.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
04.03.26
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
02.03.26