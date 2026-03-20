Robinhood Aktie

Robinhood für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027

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20.03.2026 09:45:00

I Predicted the 50% Plunge in Robinhood Stock. Here's What I Think Will Happen Next

Last year and earlier this year I wrote articles predicting a crash of 50% (or more) in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) stock. After peaking last October, the stock is now down by around 51%.Robinhood operates a popular investing platform where its clients can buy and sell stocks, options, cryptocurrencies, and more. The basis for my prediction was simple: Robinhood experienced a significant increase in value during 2025 mainly because of a surge in its cryptocurrency revenue, meaning its clients were engaging in speculative, high-risk trading, which history suggested simply wasn't sustainable.Now that Robinhood has lost more than half of its peak value, what will happen next? Here's what I think.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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