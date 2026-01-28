:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
I Predicted This Small-Cap Stock Would Be a Winner in 2025. It Didn't Happen, But Here's Why It's Poised for a Breakout This Year.
Product analytics company Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) went public in 2021, and like other software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks, it struggled in the post-pandemic economy. As companies pulled back on software spending, Amplitude took a hit, tumbling from its lofty valuation.Since then, the company has churned through those customer headwinds, built out its platform through new product launches and acquisitions, and launched several AI agents, leveraging the power of AI to help customers gain more insights into how their customers are using their products.Nearly a year ago, I predicted that Amplitude would be a winner in 2025. I was wrong. The stock finished up 9.8% for the year, but fell 8% from when I wrote it on March 2, underperforming the S&P 500 in both intervals.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
