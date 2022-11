I prepay my prescriptions but now face a £150 fine for ‘fraud’

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

The NHS Business Services Authority suspects me of wrongly ticking the prepayment certificate boxI have been told to pay a £150 fine by the NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) which suspects me of fraudulently ticking the prepayment certificate (PPC) box on a prescription I collected. As someone with chronic illness, I have been paying for a PPC by monthly direct debit for nine years because it’s cheaper than paying for each prescription separately.I was told my direct debit payments had been stopped by the NHSBSA when I failed to respond to a renewal letter that I never received. Until now , the PPC has renewed automatically. I was told the practice was started during Covid and the letter was sent to an address I left five years ago and returned to sender. Apparently, the NHSBSA database is separate to the NHS one, so you have to notify the former separately if you move. Continue reading...