27.04.2023 15:25:09

I-RES Board response to Vision AGM proceeding on 4 May 2023

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
I-RES Board response to Vision AGM proceeding on 4 May 2023

27-Apr-2023 / 14:25 GMT/BST

27 April 2023

 

I-RES Board response to Vision AGM proceeding on 4 May 2023

 

 

The Board of Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (I-RES or the Company) notes the publication of a third open letter (Open Letter) from Vision Capital Corporation (Vision Capital or Vision) to shareholders dated 27 April 2023 concerning the 2023 AGM to be held on 4 May 2023. 

 

I-RES confirms that it is fully compliant with all of its disclosure obligations. I-RES further confirms that its Notice of AGM and shareholder circular published on 3 April 2023 meet all applicable disclosure standards.

 

The Board refutes Visions allegations, and considers the attempts taken by one shareholder to discredit the I-RES Board and disrupt other shareholders from voting at the forthcoming AGM as inappropriate, contrary to good governance practice and damaging to the voting process for all shareholders.

 

There are no related party transactions disclosures or other public disclosures required to be made in relation to Irish Life Investment Managers Limited (nor any other investor). No shareholder is receiving a collateral benefit in return for support at the AGM. The Board will in any sales or investment process always act in the best interests of shareholders and with a view to maximising shareholder value and refutes in the strongest terms any assertion that it would do otherwise.

 

The AGM will proceed as previously indicated on 4 May 2023. The Board recommends shareholders vote in favour of all the proposed AGM resolutions which are in the interests of all stakeholders.

 

 

 

For further information please contact:

 

For Investor Relations:
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc     

Michelle Ang, Director Investor Relations investors@iresreit.ie   Tel: +353 87 956 1138

Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer     Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974

 

 

For Media Requests:

Jonathan Neilan, FTI Consulting  ires@fticonsulting.com    Tel: +353 (0)86 231 4135 

Sam Moore, FTI Consulting      Tel: +353 (0)87 737 9089 

 

 

 

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (I-RES) is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group currently owns 3,937 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.i-res.ie .


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: IRES
LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 240115
EQS News ID: 1619423

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1619423&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC 1,04 1,97% Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen