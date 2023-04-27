27 April 2023

I-RES Board response to Vision AGM proceeding on 4 May 2023

The Board of Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (I-RES or the Company) notes the publication of a third open letter (Open Letter) from Vision Capital Corporation (Vision Capital or Vision) to shareholders dated 27 April 2023 concerning the 2023 AGM to be held on 4 May 2023.

I-RES confirms that it is fully compliant with all of its disclosure obligations. I-RES further confirms that its Notice of AGM and shareholder circular published on 3 April 2023 meet all applicable disclosure standards.

The Board refutes Visions allegations, and considers the attempts taken by one shareholder to discredit the I-RES Board and disrupt other shareholders from voting at the forthcoming AGM as inappropriate, contrary to good governance practice and damaging to the voting process for all shareholders.

There are no related party transactions disclosures or other public disclosures required to be made in relation to Irish Life Investment Managers Limited (nor any other investor). No shareholder is receiving a collateral benefit in return for support at the AGM. The Board will in any sales or investment process always act in the best interests of shareholders and with a view to maximising shareholder value and refutes in the strongest terms any assertion that it would do otherwise.

The AGM will proceed as previously indicated on 4 May 2023. The Board recommends shareholders vote in favour of all the proposed AGM resolutions which are in the interests of all stakeholders.

