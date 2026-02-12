Chevron Aktie
WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005
|
12.02.2026 08:05:00
I Said I'd Buy Chevron Over ConocoPhillips in 2026, and Chevron Is Already Up 19% This Year. Is the High-Yield Dividend Stock a Buy Near Its All-Time High?
In December, I said that Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stood out as a top high-yield dividend stock to buy before 2026 -- even better than what I consider to be the best U.S. energy exploration and production company, ConocoPhillips.Both stocks have done phenomenally well year to date, with Chevron up 18.7% and ConocoPhillips rising 15% compared to just a 1.3% gain in the S&P 500.With Chevron hovering around an all-time high, some investors may be concerned that the integrated oil and gas giant has run up too far, too fast. Here's why it's still a good buy now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Chevron Corp.
|
11.02.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones schwächelt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.26
|NYSE-Handel: Zum Handelsstart Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
10.02.26