|
29.06.2024 17:22:00
I Shopped on Temu: 3 Reasons I'm Not Convinced Temu Is a Big Threat to Amazon
If there's one thing that can attract shoppers, it's the lure of low prices. Combine that with the endless scrolling and the "influencers" promoting items that you have on social media, and you end up with online shopping platform Temu. And there's always some sort of promotion on an item on Temu.com, which can give consumers an incentive to spend just a little bit more money once they're on the platform.Some Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) investors are worried about Temu's growing popularity. While Amazon remains the dominant force in e-commerce, Temu's owner, PDD Holdings (NASDAQ: PDD), also operates online retailer Pinduoduo and has deep pockets, which could potentially make Temu a big thorn in Amazon's growth prospects.It sounds concerning, but after using Temu several times, here are three reasons why I'm not convinced it's a big problem for Amazon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
28.06.24
|Freitagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones legt nachmittags den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.24
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones mittags im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.24
|Freitagshandel in New York: Dow Jones zum Start mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones legt am Donnerstagnachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones zum Start in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.24
|Amazon set to take on Temu and Shein with new discount section (Financial Times)