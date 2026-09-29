Archer Aviation Aktie
WKN DE: A3C3BQ / ISIN: US03945R1023
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29.09.2026 20:49:11
I Sold My Archer Aviation Shares and Bought This Growth Stock Instead. The AI Supercycle Made It Obvious.
Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) could very well be the future of transportation and a stock that will someday make its investors a lot of money.
That was the lure for me -- that and its cheap entry price of under $7 per share -- when I bought shares on the dip late last year. I knew at the time that this was a long-term play, that the fledgling autonomous electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft manufacturer was still in the testing phase, seeking regulatory approvals for commercial operations, and still burning cash, ramping up its technology and fleet.
It still is, and could still very well be a great stock down the road, although the days of being a profitable company are still years away, making it a more speculative play.
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09.08.26
|Ausblick: Atlas Crest Investment A präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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|Archer Aviation
|4,46
|0,45%